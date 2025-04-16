‘Poshan Pakhwada’ highlighted importance of healthy lifestyle

Anakapalli: District-levelcelebrations of the seventh edition of ‘Poshan Pakhwada programme’ was organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Anakapalle district on Tuesday.

Attended by speakers in related fields, district programme coordinator K Ananthalakshmi presided over the programme.

Scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kondempudi Vimala Beera, district tribal welfare officer V Naga Sirisha, SI Ramulamma, various CDPOs and Anganwadi staff attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Vimala delivered a talk on the first 1,000 days of life, management of malnutrition and the need for children to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Encouraging pregnant women to install the health apps, Ananthalakshmi said they will make them understand the importance of following a healthy lifestyle during their crucial time.

Some of the pregnant women were felicitated on the occasion. Integrated Child Development Services set up stalls of millet food.