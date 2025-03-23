Postal dept will launch new services: Union Min

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Central government will ensure that the postal department renders better services to the people.

He along with the MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana laid the foundation stone for the construction of the head post office building in Sattenapalli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said postal bank services are available in the post offices and urged the people to utilise the services. He said the Central government will release the Postal Department App and introduce tracking service very soon. He remembered that the Centre appointed a vice-president and technical officer for the postal department recently. He further said that the postal department will soon conduct a survey to know the needs of the people to introduce new services.

He urged the people to use postal department parcel services also. Later, Pemmasani distributed e-shram cards to the workers working in the unorganised sector.

AP Chief Post Master General K Prakash and Vijayawada region postmaster general DVSR Murthy were among those who participated.