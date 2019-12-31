Trending :
Poster on Kurnool Convention released: AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham under the banner of AP Rythu Sangham on Monday released the posters relating to the State convention to be held on January 9 in Kurnool.

Speaking on this occasion, CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar said BJP government was diluting the MNREGS scheme introduced by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh.

He urged the workers to make proposed state convention a grand success. He demanded Rs 500 wage per day under MNREGS and provide two hundred days work to the workers.

