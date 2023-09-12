Potluri Bhaskar Rao elected president of AP Chambers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation during its annual general body meeting (AGM) elected new Executive Committee for the period of 2023 - 2025. The AGM elected Potluri Bhaskara Rao as the president, L Raghurami Reddy as executive vice-president, B Raja Sekhar as general secretary and S Akkaiah Naidu as treasurer, according to a statement released here on Monday.



Later, the executive committee was sworn in.

Executive Committee for 2023-2025 included Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president Vijayawada; Pydah Krishna Prasad, former-president Visakhapatnam; L Raghu Rami Reddy, executive vice-president, Chilakaluripet; B Raja Sekhar, general secretary, Vijayawada; S Akkaiah Naidu, treasurer, Vijayawada; Ambika Prasad, vice-president, Central Zone, Eluru; KVS Verma, vice-president, Visakhapatnam Zone; I Vijay Kumar Reddy, vice-president, Rayalaseema zone Kurnool; K Ramalinga Reddy, EC Member, Nandyal; A Subrahmanyam, EC Member, Hanuman Junction; Gurjeet Sing Sahni, EC Member, Vijayawada; RV Swamy, EC Member, Vijayawada; Sudhir Mulagada, EC Member, Visakhapatnam; KRB Prakash, EC Member, Visakhapatnam; and Dr K Kumar Raja, EC Member, Visakhapatnam.

Later, the AGM nominated the Zonal Committee office-bearers. The following are the office-bearers for the three zones of AP Chambers—Central, Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema.

Zonal Committees for 2023-2025:

Sidda Sudheer, chairman, Ongole; B Banerjee, vice-chairman, Jaggaiahpet; V Satish Babu, vice-chairman, Nellore; KV Chowdary, chairman, Tirupati; Tallanki Nagendra Kumar, vice-chairman, Anantapuram; Kollu Raghu Rami Reddy, vice-chairman, Tirupati; Chittoori Srinath, chairman, Kakinada; P Sobhan Prakash, vice-chairman, Visakhapatnam; and A Leela Rani, vice-chairman, Visakhapatnam.