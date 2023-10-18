Power subsidy to be extended to another 4,230 connections

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to extend power subsidy to another 4,230 aqua power connections next month in addition to the existing 46,433 aqua power connections taking the total to 50,663 aqua power connections, according to Aqua Empowerment Committee.



The committee consisting of Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Sidiri Appala Raju at a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Tuesday stated that the State government is committed to protect the interests of aqua farmers.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the three Ministers’ Committee to resolve the issues relating to aqua sector in the State. They said that the aqua farmers suffered loss in the past due to variations in feed price. The Aqua Empowerment Committee has been conducting periodical meetings to resolve the issues faced by aqua farmers due to crisis in international aqua sector.

Around 4.65 lakh acres in the State comes under aqua zone and aqua farmers who are having less than 10 acres (which comes to around 3.26 lakh acres) are eligible for power subsidy.

The State government conducted e-fish survey to identify the aqua farms eligible for power subsidy and identified 46,433 connections for power subsidy. In addition taking into consideration the appeals from aqua farmers the government has decided to provide power subsidy to another 4,230 connections from next month.

The committee members said that hundred count prawns prices in the State stand at Rs 240. They said around 1,000 metric tonnes of aqua products are being sold in domestic market. The aqua hubs are trying to increase the sale of aqua products. AP State Aquaculture Development Authority vice-chairman Vaddi Raghuram, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and fisheries commissioner Kannababu were present.