Practice yoga, get involved in daily chores at home to overcome boredom says Psychologists

Ongole: The unexpected shutdown of offices and other works due to the coronavirus has brought psychological unrest to many people.

The people who used to move around to several places on work, those who are used to consuming alcohol and have other habits are finding it very hard to sit at home and remain idle.

Psychologists at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Sushmitha Ramini and Dr K Srinivasa Rao, who are offering counselling to the people in isolation ward regularly and boosting their morale, shared their opinions on how to kill boredom and redevelop the intimate relation among family members, using the ample time in store.

It is very crucial to remain at home for everyone, to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus. They advised the people working from home to set up a work station in a room and get dressed up and log into the system as they do in office at their routine time.

They need to limit distractions from the work and talk to their colleagues in breaks, as they do in office. The psychologists are asking the people unable to sit at home to chart out a schedule.

They advised them to plan the day including breakfast, lunch, dinner, afternoon sleep and suggested to involve in the daily chores, share the work of the spouse, address issues related to kids, etc and learn a skill or do a course online.

Dr Srinivasa Rao agreed that people who stopped the consumption of alcohol would undergo withdrawal syndrome and experience physical and psychological problems.

But, he warned that consuming desi liquor and adulterated toddy would reduce the immunity and would make them more susceptible to deadly viral diseases.

If people experience the uneasiness due to the urge to consume alcohol or tobacco products, he suggested them to consult a psychologist or de-addiction specialist to get prescription for the de-addiction drugs to pacify them.

He advised them to take this lockdown as an opportunity to bid adieu to alcohol and other habits and lead a happy life with the family.

Dr Sushmitha observed that the homemakers are taking a lot of stress in this lockdown period. She said that women were unable to serve and satisfy all people at home, including the husband, children, and in-laws and turning into a more stressed lot in society.

She advised the men and children to also share the work of the women, give some rest to them and indulge in moments like sharing experiences, stories and playing together.

She asked the women also to start practicing yoga for the peacefulness of mind and body and encourage her family members to do the same.

She pointed out that when people respect the bond with the family and feel happy spending time together, why does anybody get bored.