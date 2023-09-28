Prakasam, Bapatla SPs win two SKOCH awards each

Ongole/ Bapatla: The IPS couple, Prakasam SP Malika Garg and Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, won two SKOCH Orders of Merit individually, for the year 2023.

The SKOCH Foundation conducted the SKOCH Order of Merit Investiture online on Wednesday and announced that the initiatives - ‘Mahila Police Work Monitoring’ and ‘Priority Trial Monitoring’ – by Prakasam SP Malika Garg and the initiatives - ‘Sankalpam- Fight against Drugs’ and ‘Operation Parivarthana- Alternate Livelihood’ – by Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, were qualified for the semi-finals of SKOCH Award 2023, and confirming the Order of Merit awards.

The Prakasam police personnel congratulated SP Malika Garg, who informed that they had introduced the Priority Trial Monitoring project to fill the gap between the police and judiciary processes and to make sure that justice is delivered on time to the right person. In this system, she said that every officer from the rank of SI and above has been assigned a set of Pending Trial cases and those cases will be closely monitored by him/her until the judgment.

About Mahila Police Task Management System, the Prakasam SP said they devised the system using ideas from the field of gamification, to ensure effective utilisation of Mahila police and make them accountable. She said that about 20 clear and specific tasks, which are useful from a policing point of view, have been identified and points values have been assigned to each task, in the system. Whenever a Mahila police completes a task, the scrutiny team at District Police Office awards the points, and their performance can be tracked via a leader board, SP Malika Garg explained. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal stated that as part of the initiatives to control production and consumption of domestically brewed arrack, they started providing alternative livelihood for the manufacturers, in ‘Operation Parivarthana - Alternate Livelihood’ project. He informed that with the cooperation of bankers and officials of various departments, they had provided Rs 89 lakh as loan to 83 arrack-producing families. The SP said that to protect the younger generation from the influence and effect of drugs, ganja and other narcotic substances, they started ‘Sankalpam - Fight against Drugs’ project. He said that they conducted awareness programmes on drugs usage in 51 colleges in the district so far, and installed hundreds of flex boards near educational institutions so that students can easily understand the problems of using drugs and ganja. The SP said that they are also presenting a ‘Drugs Aware Institution’ to the colleges, where the management is strictly and swiftly acting against the usage of drugs.