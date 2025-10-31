Prakasam dist administration lauded for effective response

Ongole: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee, has commended Prakasam district administration for its exemplary efforts in minimising damage caused by Cyclone Montha.

During a visit to Command Control Room at the Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, Dinakar reviewed relief operations and gathered details from officials on ground-level response measures. District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu briefed the Chairman on the comprehensive actions taken by the district machinery.

The officials explained to Dinakar that the district administration established 112 relief centres accommodating 5,393 people, including 2,522 men and 2,871 women. In Ongole Division, 65 centres housed 3,104 people, while Kanigiri and Markapur divisions each operated 47 centres with 1,854 evacuees. The centres provided meals, basic amenities, and medical services to all occupants.

They informed the chairman that special attention was given to pregnant women, elderly citizens, and children, with medical services and food delivered directly to their houses. The pre-emptive desilting of Pothuraju Canal over the past two to three months proved crucial in preventing major flooding in residential colonies.

The DRO mentioned that MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao actively monitored conditions in Ongole city and arranged meals for approximately 400 students stranded at Jawahar Navodaya School due to flooding. Preliminary assessments indicate that 215 houses were damaged, 46 kutcha houses were totally destroyed, and 126 were partially destroyed. Agricultural losses affected 10,274 hectares of the 51,931 hectares under cultivation.

27 livestock deaths were reported. They explained to Dinakar how the administration has initiated post-cyclone sanitation measures and deployed medical teams to prevent epidemic outbreaks, ensuring continued public safety.

Speaking to the media, Dinakar attributed the successful damage mitigation to the proactive measures initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu under the leadership of the Collector. He emphasised that no loss of life occurred in Prakasam district due to the administration’s vigilant efforts.