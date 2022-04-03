Prakasam people welcome Subhakrith Nama Samvatsaram with fervour

Ongole: Common people, employees, officers and politicians in Prakasam district welcomed the Subhakrith Nama Samvatsara Ugadi with great fervour on Saturday.

The temples in the district witnessed a heavy rush in the morning and several organisations conducted Kavi Sammelanams and Panchanga Sravanam to forecast the future of the public under the zodiac signs.

In the official celebrations of the Telugu New Year (Ugadi) held by the district administration at the Spandana Hall at the Collectorate, Collector Pravin Kumar wished that the entire district people should lead healthy and happy lives and contribute to the development of the district.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, MP Magunta Srinvasulu Reddy, Prakasam District ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, other officials and people's representatives participated in the celebrations and extended their wishes to the people.

Famous temples in the district were thronged by devotees from early morning and they offered special prayers. The Saibaba temples at Santha Pet and Lawyer Pet also witnessed heavy rush and devotees stood in queue lines for darshan of the deity.

In the evening, priest Mathampalii Dakshinamurthy organised the Panchanga Sravavanam at the Santha Pet Saibaba temple. Devotees made a beeline to Srigiri Venkateswara Swamy temple to participate in special pujas, including Suvarna Ashtadalapadma Padarchana, Ugadi Asthanam and Panchanga Sravanam on the premises.

As part of the Ugadi celebrations, BJP OBC Morcha State member Tanikonda Suresh Yadav conducted Annadanam to the poor at the RTC Bus stand premises. Kisan Morcha vice-president Puli Krishnareddy, Yuva Morcha leader Sivaji Yadav and others also participated in the programme. Ongole TDP leaders organised Ugadi celebrations at NTR Bhavan along with puja and Panchanga Sravanam.

SP Malika Garg and her husband, CM Security officer Vakul Jindal along with their family members participated in the puja at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at the district police headquarters.

The SP extended Ugadi wishes to the police families and announced that enough security would be provided at the temples in the district to help the devotees have pleasant darshan of the deities. The SP and her husband also participated in Panchanga Sravanam and distributed copies of Bhagavad Gita to the devotees.