Prakasam police organise 'Run for Unity'

Ongole: The Prakasam district police conducted Run for Unity on Tuesday, as part of the observation of police commemoration week in the district. The additional SP, B Ravichandra flagged off the run and said that the run is intended for the building up of the integral feeling and remembering the police martyrs, whose sacrifices are behind the peaceful lives of the public today.

The Run for Unity kickstarted at the collectorate and passed through the trunk road, Addanki Bus Stand, RTC Bus Depot and ended at the police martyrs memorial in the district police office.

Ravichandra said that several border policemen have sacrificed their lives in the war with China on October 21, 1959, and that is why the police commemoration day is celebrated on every October 21.

He said that the police department is observing martyrs week from October 21 and a number of programmes like the open house at police stations to explain the duties, weapons, and working atmosphere of police to the children, essay-writing, debate, and painting competition for school children as well as the police personnel were held. He said that the run for unity is conducted to highlight the sacrifices of the police personnel and public pay tributes to them.

The Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, traffic DSP K Venugopal, Ongole rural CI P Subbarao, Singarayakonda CI M Srinivasa Rao, RIs Ch Subbarao, J Hari Babu, B Srikanth Naik, and other police staff, secretariats staff, students, and the public participated in the programme.