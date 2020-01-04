Prakasam police take-up Operation Muskan on Saturday

Ongole: Following the orders of the Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal, the station house officers of all police stations in the district took up Operation Muskan in their limits on Saturday.

The Operation Muskan or the Operation Smile is a campaign to find the homeless, destitute and poor children involved in various money-earning activities like rag picking, begging or narcotics peddling. The law and order, traffic, railway and marine police conduct the Operation Muskan to also verify the details of these children with the missing cases pending in the state and help them to reach their parents and to offer a counselling to the parents about the prohibition of child labour act, right to education act and coordinate with various departments in joining the children in schools and hostels.

As part of Operation Muskan, the Erragondapalem SI Mukkanti his team identified 8 child labour in the town while Tangutur SI Ramanaiah rescued 5 children from begging and counselled their parents to send the children to school. The Kondepi SI NC Prasad, Chirala rural CI J Srinivasa Rao, Peddaraveedu SI D Ramakrishna, Pamur police and staff from other police stations are also rescuing the children in their limits and offering to counsel to the children and their parents. The police officers are explaining to the parents that the government is spending thousands of crores for education in the state. They said that every child in the state, irrespective of their financial status, should be educated so that they have a bright future and better society to live in. The police officers also said auto-rickshaw drivers that they are observing 15 to 20 people in the vehicles if capacity just 4 to 5 and warned them to shun the practice. They explained to the drivers that if in case of an accident, the children would lose their parents and their future would be damaged due to the greed of the drivers.

The district police office announced that the Operation Muskan would continue till the evening and the SP Siddharth Kaushal would speak in the evening with the statistics of the rescued children.