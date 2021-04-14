Prakasam remembers Dalit icon BR Ambedkar

Ongole: The Prakasamdistrict administration, political parties, employees associations and public fronts remembered the services of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid rich tributes by garlanding his photographs and statues at various places in the Ongole and other villages and towns, on Wednesday.

The YSRCP leaders including Mayor G Sujatha, youth leader Balineni Praneeth, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Bujji, Aruna, Yanamala Nagaraju and others paid rich floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar celebrating his 130th birth anniversary.

The TDP leaders paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his photograph at their party office, NTR Bhavan in Ongole. Former municipal chairman Mantri Srinivasa Rao, former AMC chairman Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, Ongole Lok Sabha constituency TDP women president Ravula Padmaja, town president Kotari Nageswara Rao, Dayaneni Dharma and others also participated in the programme. The BJP leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at their office. The BJP SC Morcha district president M Balakotaiah, district general secretary YV Gowtham, St Morcha district president Edukondalu and others also participated in the programme. The NSS unit at the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Campus in Ongole celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in a grand manner. The campus special officer Dr B Krishna, NSS district programme officer Dr Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar, UG exams coordinator Dr D Venkaeswara Reddy, and other teaching and no teaching staff and students also participated in the programme. The Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in the Ranga Bhavan. The organization vice president Dr Nadendla Chandrasekhar Rao, general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah, treasurer Gundavarapu Koteswara Rao and others also participated in the programme.

The Chirala Print and Electronic Media Journalists Association celebrated the birth anniversary of Ambedkar grandly at Chirala. The members garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at the Mukkonam Park and offered rich tributes.

The PDSU members celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar and observed the 49th death anniversary of their founder George Reddy in Ongole. The PDSU state vice president L Rajasekhar, Arunodaya Anjaiah and others also participated. The JCI Ongole members celebrated the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at Vijetha Public School in Ongole. JCI Ongole president Dr BS Pavan Kumar, VV Ramana, Srinu, Dadi Anjaneyulu and others also participated in the event.

The Union Bank SC, ST Employees Association celebrated the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at the social welfare girls hostel at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole and gifted water dispenser, masks and sanitisers to children. The bank regional head K Srinivasulu Reddy, AGMs Sivakotaiah, C Chandrareddy appreciated the association members while their secretary D Venkat Kumar, Anil Kumar, leaders of other unions and federations B Srinivasula Reddy, B Rajasekhar, PK Rajeswara Rao and others also participated. The Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar at Neelampalem in Ongole. The DHPS president Neelam Nagendra, Joint Collector JV Murali, additional SP B Ravichandra, and others also participated in the programme. The MLC Pothula Suneetha, Mayor G Sujatha, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanakarao and others inaugurated the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at the electricity circle office in Ongole and paid rich tributes by garlanding their statues and photos.