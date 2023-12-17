Live
Just In
Prakasam SP Malika Garg bags DGP commendation disk award
Head constable at Maddipadu PS, M Krishnamurthy, also receives the award
Ongole: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy presented the Director General of Police commendation disk Awards to the district SP Malika Garg and a head constable at Maddipadu PS M Krishnamurthy for their service excellence, at the state police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.
The DGP presented the commendation disk and a medal to the Prakasam District SP for her initiatives, prompt response in maintaining law and order, conviction-based policing and DISHA cases for 2022.
He appreciated the SP for her initiative in conviction-based policing and monitoring the court trials to make sure the guilty receive punishment in grave cases. The DGP also appreciated head constable Krishnamurthy for his dedicated service to the department.
The Prakasam district police officers, personnel and staff congratulated the SP for receiving the DGP Commendation Disk Award.