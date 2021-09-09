Prakasam SP Mallika Garg rubbishes allegations levelled by Naidu

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Mallika Garg on Wednesday responded to the letter copied to her by the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu over the allegations against the Police department in respect to an incident that took place at Mogilicharla village of Lingasamudram mandal on the evening of September 5, between two groups.

The SP said in the reply to the former Chief Minister that he made sweeping allegations against the department without proper verification of facts. She explained that a trivial dispute between neighbours took place on September 4, which led to the scuffle on September 5, between the persons belonging to the rival political parties.

She said that the complaints by both sides were received, acknowledged and cases were registered within hours of the incident. She said that the police are investigating both cases and striving hard to bring peace to the village. She said that if the police were functioning on one side as alleged by him, the situation would not be the same.

The SP explained that taking cognisance of the allegation that two persons are attempted suicide after being assaulted and threatened by the police, a case is registered and assured impartial and fair investigation.

However, she condemned the allegation that two children of age 10 and 6 years were brought to the police station as a false accusation.

Malika Garg observed that the remarks made by Chandrababu Naidu is baseless, totally unwarranted and may interfere in conducting a fair investigation. She said that the comments made by him may create disaffection towards police, disturb public tranquillity and raise tensions in the area.

She requested him to refrain from making sweeping remarks bereft of facts and allow police to conduct an unbiased investigation.