Prakasam student artists shine in international competition

Ongole: Srusti Art Academy secretary Timmiri Raveendra announced that five student artists from the district has received appreciation certificates for their artwork. He said that Singamsetty Vignesh Anjan, Gundala Sai Sirosh, ChSS Abhiram, Janga Krishna Kaushik, and Bartepudi Sriswetha participated in the international online competition, Picasso Art Contest with the theme 'War on Carona'. He said that the organisers have appreciated their work and sent appreciation certificates.

In a programme held in the academy, Raveendra and Thunugunta Nagamani presented the same to the artists and wished they flourish more and become international artists. YS Brahmam, RVS Bharadhwaja, Reddiboyina Venkateswarlu, Singamaneni Suresh Babu, Battula Manjuvani and other artists and cultural organisations representatives appreciated the artists and wished them all the best.