Pranaya Kalaha Mahotsavam held

Tirumala: The TTD has performed the sacred fete of annual Pranaya Kalaha Mahotsavam in Tirumala on Thursday. This event will be held on the sixth day after Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Palanquin of Sri Malayappa Swamy reached Swamy Pushkarini and the palanquins of His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi reached the location from the opposite side. Priests enacted a pranaya kalaha (love fight) between of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts as the Parayanadars chanted Purana Pathana. Later, harati was given to the Lord and Goddesses and the idols were returned to Srivari temple.

The special feature of this festival was that priests also chant Pasuras of Ninda – Shruthi, penned by Sri Nammalwar from Alwar Divya Prabandham.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGO Nandakishore, Peishkar Srihari, Parupattedar Tulsiprasad and other officials were present.