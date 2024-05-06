If Prajwal wins from Hassan, we will suspend him: Ashok

Bengaluru: The case of Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna has created a sensation in the state politics. JDS leaders and some BJP leaders have expressed outrage against the Congress saying that there is a political conspiracy behind this case. On the other hand, opposition leader R Ashok, who has spoken harshly about Prajwal and Revanna, is surprising. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashok said that the arrest of former minister HD Revanna was correct. Prajwal Revanna has not won in our alliance yet. He said that if he wins, we will take action. This has created a stir in state politics.

Ashok, who spoke about Revanna’s arrest in the woman kidnapping case, said it was right to arrest former minister HD Revanna. I appreciate the work of the police. He clarified that strict action should be taken against the arrested HD Revanna.

Commenting on the case of Prajwal Revanna, Ashok said, “We will take strict action against Prajwal if he wins.” We will expel them. Prajwal Revanna is yet to win in our alliance. If Prajwal wins, let his party leaders take action. He said sternly that we will also take legal action.

Our new alliance is with JDS. Thus Prajwal has been given a ticket and JDS has already suspended him. But will Prajwal become a JDS MP after winning? Or there is confusion whether he will become an NDA MP. We will get clarification from high command about this. He clarified that we will discuss the action against Prajwal after looking at it.

In 2016, Siddaramaiah himself campaigned by sitting next to Prajwal Revanna. Siddaramaiah had campaigned for Prajwal at the APMC ground in Kadur. Prajwal is young, he works, so he asked to make him win. He also tweets and praises Prajwal. Through this, he told Siddaramaiah asked to vote for the JDS that day.

In any case, it is true that the ally BJP is not agreeing to the case of Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. Instead, they are expressing outrage against the Congress that there is a political conspiracy behind these cases. However, it is surprising that Ashok has spoken harsh words in this case. Also, this has given a shock to the leaders and workers of the allied party JDS.

Speaking about the effect of Prajwal case, Revanna’s arrest on alliance, Ashok said, I don’t know what HD Kumaraswamy and Amit Shah have discussed about this. Alliance is at the center level. It is the superiors who decide on the continuation of the alliance. He said that he will discuss with the leaders of the center about forming an alliance in the election of graduates and teachers