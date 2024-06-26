Prasanna Venkatesh thanks everyone as he is relieved

Eluru: Eluru district collector Prasanna Venkatesh was relieved on Tuesday. He stated that these two and a half years have given him great satisfaction in terms of performing duties in the district.

He thanked District Joint Collector, District SP, District Officers, RDOs, Municipal Commissioners and other officials who have contributed to the district during his tenure. Similarly, he thanked the people, media and voluntary organisations for their cooperation.

Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as District Collector on January 26th, 2022.

He successfully organised many government programmes by including everyone. Working in his own style, he gained recognition as a good and capable collector.

By taking precautionary measures during untimely rains and floods of Godavari, he worked in coordination with everyone without loss of property or life.

Focusing on the health, nutrition of women and children, ‘Project Akshaja’ in collaboration with St Theresa’s College has made significant efforts in providing supplementary nutrition to malnourished children and anaemic women in ITDA zones through CSR initiative. Elections were successfully conducted in a transparent manner without incidents of violence.