  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prasanna Venkatesh thanks everyone as he is relieved

Prasanna Venkatesh
x

Prasanna Venkatesh

Highlights

Eluru district collector Prasanna Venkatesh was relieved on Tuesday. He stated that these two and a half years have given him great satisfaction in terms of performing duties in the district.

Eluru: Eluru district collector Prasanna Venkatesh was relieved on Tuesday. He stated that these two and a half years have given him great satisfaction in terms of performing duties in the district.

He thanked District Joint Collector, District SP, District Officers, RDOs, Municipal Commissioners and other officials who have contributed to the district during his tenure. Similarly, he thanked the people, media and voluntary organisations for their cooperation.

Prasanna Venkatesh took charge as District Collector on January 26th, 2022.

He successfully organised many government programmes by including everyone. Working in his own style, he gained recognition as a good and capable collector.

By taking precautionary measures during untimely rains and floods of Godavari, he worked in coordination with everyone without loss of property or life.

Focusing on the health, nutrition of women and children, ‘Project Akshaja’ in collaboration with St Theresa’s College has made significant efforts in providing supplementary nutrition to malnourished children and anaemic women in ITDA zones through CSR initiative. Elections were successfully conducted in a transparent manner without incidents of violence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X