Prasannakumar’s abusive comments draw condemnation by ministers, TDP leaders

Vijayawada: Several ministers and TDP leaders came down heavily on YSRCP leader and former MLA Nallapureddy Srinivasa Reddy for his highly derogatory remarks against TDP MLA V Prasanthi Reddy.

Condemning the remarks, minister for home Vangalapudi Anitha said that the YSRCP leaders have no respect towards women and the party leadership has been encouraging the partymen for such activities. She said that YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also made derogatory remarks against women in the past and it is a routine affair in the party’s social media.

Women and child welfare minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani warned of severe action against those who resort to humiliation of women. She said that the YSRCP leadership failed to take action on those who made derogatory remarks against women.

BC welfare minister S Savitha and Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy demanded apology from Prasannakumar Reddy for abusive comments against the TDP MLA. Savitha said the YSRCP has no respect towards women and women will teach a lesson to the party in coming days.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah demanded that the police register a case against Prasannakumar Reddy immediately to protect the respect of women. He said that party president Jagan Mohan Reddy should dismiss the wayward leader from party immediately, if he has respect towards women.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to false propaganda and using abusive words against women with the support of party leadership. Condemning the remarks of Prasannakumar Reddy on MLA Prasanthi Reddy, the TDP state president expressed surprise over Jagan not reacting on the issue so far.