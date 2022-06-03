Prathipadu: NTCA grants permission for trapping Bengal Tiger

Prathipadu(Kakinada District): The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has accorded permission to forest officials for trapping and catching the Royal Bengal Tiger without causing any harm to it. A few experts from NTCA and Chief Conservation Officer (CCF) will guide and assist the forest officials in trapping the Bengal Tiger.

According to the officials, the Bengal Tiger has killed at least six cattle. In the wee hours of Thursday, it killed a cow and consumed it. The male tiger aged around three to four years, came to Polavaram canal to drink water. Later, it saw a cow and killed it at Pandavulu Palem - Podapaka village in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district.

The Royal Bengal Tiger is elusive and troubling the forest officials with its evasive movements in Prathipadu mandal. The forest officials are running a shelter to trap and track the Tiger at any cost.

East Godavari district Wildlife Forest Ranger SSR Vara Prasad told 'The Hans India' that with the change of the movement of the Tiger, they have already installed 20 cameras at Pandavulu Palem - Podapaka village. They identified tiger's pug marks in Pandavulu Palem - Podataka territory. He said they are not using drone cameras as their sound will disturb the Tiger and it may not turn up again. They are following the NTCA guidelines, he added.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Forest Officer IKV Raju said that the NTCA gave permission to catch the tiger and some experts from NTCA have arrived to help the forest officials. He said the forest officials should follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines for catching the tiger since it is a national and international issue.

Raju added that few experts from Nagarjuna Sagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve along with rescue vans, nets and tranquilizers including cages were also coming to catch the tiger. Tranquilisers would be used only in case of necessity and that too in the presence of veterinary doctors, he added. He said they would not indulge in gun firing at any time. "We will catch the Bengal Tiger within the stipulated time," he said.

Meanwhile, locals are wondering as to why the forest officials are unable to catch the tiger despite having cages and allied equipment for trapping the wild animal. They also questioned how long they should wait leaving their work, avoid children to go to schools and other works. Criticising the forest officials for failure to trap the tiger, they are doubting the seriousness of the officials. They demanded the government for immediate action.