Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power

Prathipati Pullarao's statement highlights the struggles faced by local organizations under the Jagan government and emphasizes the importance of reviving and empowering them. He promises increased funds and support for panchayats under the Telugu Desam Party's governance.

He also acknowledges the impact of the current government's actions on local representatives and promises to restore their dignity and responsibilities. The commitment to allocate a significant portion of the budget to the Panchayati Raj system and increase salaries for public representatives demonstrates a strong focus on strengthening grassroots democracy. With the support of the community and collaboration between different parties, the promise of empowering local organizations and restoring their self-respect seems achievable.