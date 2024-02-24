Live
- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Just In
Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
Prathipati Pullarao's statement highlights the struggles faced by local organizations under the Jagan government and emphasizes the importance of...
Prathipati Pullarao's statement highlights the struggles faced by local organizations under the Jagan government and emphasizes the importance of reviving and empowering them. He promises increased funds and support for panchayats under the Telugu Desam Party's governance.
He also acknowledges the impact of the current government's actions on local representatives and promises to restore their dignity and responsibilities. The commitment to allocate a significant portion of the budget to the Panchayati Raj system and increase salaries for public representatives demonstrates a strong focus on strengthening grassroots democracy. With the support of the community and collaboration between different parties, the promise of empowering local organizations and restoring their self-respect seems achievable.