PRC leaders hail govt for fulfilling long pending demands

Tirupati : Leaders from Panchayat Raj Chamber (PRC) and Sarpanches Association came together to express their gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling key demands that have long been on the agenda of Panchayat Raj system in the State. Speaking to the media at Tirupati Press Club on Wednesday, Panchayat Raj Chamber national president YVB Rajendra Prasad highlighted the importance of the recent decisions made by the State government.

He recalled that Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who had attended the state conference of Sarpanches at Mangalagiri on January 3, 2024 in his capacity as Opposition leader, had then expressed a commitment to addressing the pressing issues faced by Panchayats. The fulfilment of these promises, he stated, is a testament to the Chief Minister’s dedication to rural development.

Rajendra Prasad mentioned that the government has released Rs.988 crore, which had been previously misappropriated, to the accounts of Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads. This decision was finalised in a cabinet meeting and the funds were deposited in the PFMS accounts of the Gram Panchayats.



Rajendra Prasad mentioned that a crucial change was made in the eligibility criteria for local institution elections by removing the restriction that disqualified individuals with more than three children from competing, thereby opening up opportunities for more eligible candidates.

Also, the honorarium for Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councillors, Corporators and other public representatives has been increased. He also stated that the State government has allocated Rs 500 crore towards Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, aimed at providing drinking water to every household in rural areas.

State General Secretary of PR Chamber Birru Pratap Reddy, Vice-Presidents Singamshetty Subbaramaiah and Kottapu Munireddy and other leaders were also present.

