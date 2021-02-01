Pre-primary classes to resume in East Godavari district

Kakinada: District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham stated that following the conditional approval of the government, the pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will start from Monday. With this, all pre-primary schools will be fully functional in the state for the first time after the institutions were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that as per the instructions of the government, the private and aided schools will reopen with full working hours for LKG, UKG, Class 1 to 5 students from Monday in the district. He said that the students will have to attend schools after producing a written consent from their parents and guardians. He said that face masks are mandatory for all and all prescribed norms put in place in the wake of Covid-19 must be followed.

Abraham said that to ensure physical distance, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a classroom. If the strength is up to 40, two rooms should be allotted to the students. The students would be required to attend classes on alternate days (Classes 1, 3 and 5 on one day and Classes 2 and 4 next day). He directed the officials to follow the mentioned procedure for the reopening and ensure strict enforcement of standard operating procedures issued by the government.

He directed the officials and school managements to strictly comply with the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the government. He said that the detailed safety guidelines have been sent to the schools for strict compliance. He said that 30 percent of the syllabus was reduced in primary classes. On Monday onwards, 7.34 lakh students will attend the classes 1 to 10 in the district.