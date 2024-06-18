Pregnant woman carried on doli for 9 km

Paderu (ASR district): A pregnant tribal woman was carried on a doli for a distance of nine kilometres from her hamlet to catch an ambulance to take her to hospital as she had labour pains. This incident happened at Buriga village in Rompalli panchayat of Anantagiri mandal on Monday.

Badnaini Kothamma (20) of the village was carried on doli by her husband Bonjubabu. He said that when he called the ambulance, the staff said that the entire road was damaged due to the rain the previous night. They said that if she is brought to Rayapadu Road of NR Puram Panchayat, they can take her to the hospital from there.

With the help of the villagers, Kothamma was carried on a doli and sent to S Kota Area Hospital from there.

Villager Sanyasi Rao said that the State government has sanctioned a road in five sections in 2021 for Buriga, Chinnakonela, Simudivalasa, Bonguja and Rayapadu villages. He said that the earthwork has been done from NR Puram Peddur BT Road to Buriga, a distance of 13 km.

He said Rs 3.25 crore was sanctioned for the five sections under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme in 2022. He alleged that the records show that this road has been built. But in reality, there is no road here and they are always facing this kind of trouble. When they complained to superiors, officers misguided them by showing false bills. In this situation, it has been decided to construct a Kacha road from Buriga to Vanaja in Vizianagaram district by offering Sramadanam of the villagers, Sanyasi Rao said.