Preparations for relaunch of Amaravati capital works completed, says ministers

The ministers in Andhra Pradesh have announced that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the reopening of the capital, Amaravati. This declaration follows an inspection by state ministers who are overseeing the preparations.

Minister Narayana highlighted the sacrifices made by farmers in the Amaravati region during the establishment of the capital and emphasised that these contributions will not be forgotten. He confirmed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended personal invitations to the farmers for the reopening ceremony.

According to Minister Payyawala Keshav, the assembly premises have been fully prepared for the occasion. He added that all related parking arrangements have also been finalised to accommodate visitors.

Minister Nadendla Manohar expressed that there is a prevailing sentiment among the community that the capital initiative belongs to everyone. He reassured that all necessary preparations for those attending the assembly have been carried out smoothly.

Additionally, Minister Kollu Ravindra stated that the government is working closely with the appropriate authorities to ensure the reopening event runs without a hitch. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Amaravati at 3:20 PM on Friday to mark the reopening.