Prepare action plan for drinking water supply: Collector Shukla

District Collector Krithika Shukla directed the officials of Irrigation, Municipality, Panchayat and other departments to take steps for supplying drinking water to avoid inconvenience to the people. On Wednesday, The Hans India highlighted the issue of shortage of drinking water in the district. The Collector responded to the issue by convening a meeting with the officials on Friday. She suggested that a comprehensive action plan should be implemented to ensure safe drinking water within Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) and continuous monitoring of Sambamurthy tank and Aratlakatta tank. She cautioned the officials that the problems pertaining to water should not arise at any cost.





She said that in case of complaints there should be a monitoring system to solve them instantly and directed the officials to implement a comprehensive action plan to avoid drinking water problem in summer in the district.





'In case of any technical problems related to the water supply, repair works should be carried out on priority immediately to ensure that water supply is not disrupted. If there is any problem in the water supply, it should be resolved within 24 hours on priority,' she added.





Collector Krithika Shukla instructed the officials concerned to keep the water supply tanks in urban and rural areas clean and to inspect the tanks regularly and make necessary arrangements for supplying water. She also ordered for the completion of repair works before March 15 and to complete bore works on a war-footing.





It has been suggested that the operation should be implemented to fully fill the 22 summer storage tanks related to the Comprehensive Protected Water Supply (CPWS) and Pipeline Water Supply (PWS) schemes keeping in mind the current requirements. This process should be completed by April 15. She instructed the officials that the repairs to borewells and boreholes should be completed on a war-footing.