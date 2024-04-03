Prepare postal ballot lists Assembly constituency wise, ROs told

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector and election returning officer P Arun Babu participated in the video-conference held by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on handling postal ballots and home voting facility to voters who are aged about 85 years.

He made a power point presentation on various aspects to District Collectors on Tuesday.

He spoke on the organising of facilitation centres and awareness programmes on the issues in every district by the returning officers during the months of April and May.

Postal ballot arrangements should be made for government employees and the police on election duty.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Penukonda sub-collector Apoorva Bharath, DRO Kondaiah and Assembly constituency-wise returning officers also were present. Collector Arun Babu said that all concerned should apply their mind on arrangements for postal ballots. An estimated 22,000 postal ballots are required in the district. Returning officers (ROs) were asked to prepare postal ballot lists Assembly constituency wise.

For the polling day, 12,000 election staff are required apart from 5,000 emergency staff and 1,800 policemen.

A list of home voters who completed 85 years of age should be prepared. Voters should fill in form 12 D. Block level and sectoral officers should monitor arrangements.