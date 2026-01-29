Prepare progress charts for children under training: TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sarath has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed progress chart pertaining to the children undergoing training depicting various stages of development at TTD-run Sravanam Project for hearing impaired.

He inspected Sravanam premises along with the officials on Wednesday. He suggested to video record the children with hearing impairment at the time of admission, during different stages of training, and after completion of training. These videos, which will be provided to parents/guardians, will give happiness and satisfaction to see the improvement of their children.

He also directed to display boards within Sravanam campus showing the different stages of progress achieved by children in the age group of 0–5 years during training.

Emphasising the need to provide more specialised training using modern methods, Dr Sarath further said that steps are being taken to provide improved facilities as per the directions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

Earlier, he reviewed training processes, arrangements, and facilities provided to children at Sravanam. He interacted with the children undergoing training and observed teaching methods and gave several suggestions to teachers.

TTD DEO T Venkata Sunilu, SEs Venkateswarulu and Manoharam, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, Sravanam Project AEO Ammulu, DE Saraswathi and employees were present.