  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prepare village-level micro plans, MPDOs told

Prepare village-level micro plans, MPDOs told
x
Highlights

Parvathipuram: District collector A Shyam Prasad instructed to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) to prepare village level micro plans...

Parvathipuram: District collector A Shyam Prasad instructed to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) to prepare village level micro plans for development of villages. The collector conducted a review with MPDOs at the collectorate on Tuesday.

He said that MPDOs have to work proactively in the mandal and work for development of the mandal with convergence with MGNREGS. He ordered utilisation of village secretariat staff at optimum level. There should be an objective-based work, he said. He also instructed them to supervise the excavations of sand and see that no excavation is taken place near any infrastructure situated there.

The district collector directed MPDOs to conduct awareness meetings on PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) in PVTG habitations and know their needs. “The whole concept of PM JANMAN is to have holistic development of the PVTGs,” he said.

Palakonda RDO V V Ramana, Parvthipuram ITDA asst project officer A Muralidhar, municipal commissioners and MPDOs attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X