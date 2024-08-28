Live
Prepare village-level micro plans, MPDOs told
Parvathipuram: District collector A Shyam Prasad instructed to the mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) to prepare village level micro plans for development of villages. The collector conducted a review with MPDOs at the collectorate on Tuesday.
He said that MPDOs have to work proactively in the mandal and work for development of the mandal with convergence with MGNREGS. He ordered utilisation of village secretariat staff at optimum level. There should be an objective-based work, he said. He also instructed them to supervise the excavations of sand and see that no excavation is taken place near any infrastructure situated there.
The district collector directed MPDOs to conduct awareness meetings on PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) in PVTG habitations and know their needs. “The whole concept of PM JANMAN is to have holistic development of the PVTGs,” he said.
Palakonda RDO V V Ramana, Parvthipuram ITDA asst project officer A Muralidhar, municipal commissioners and MPDOs attended.