Prepare well to excel in exams, students told

Jahnavi NEET Academy and Vizag's IIT Academy offered a grand farewell to their intermediate students at their Ongole campus on Sunday and the guests advised students to relieve their minds from pressures, prepare well and perform well in the exams.





Academy chairman MS Rao and Director of Chandamama Hospital Dr Muralidhar Reddy attended as chief guests at the farewell, which was presided over by Academy Director and Prakasam district Tennis Ball Cricket Association chairman P Janardhan. The management announced that with the experience from preparing thousands of students in getting a seat in medicine for years, they introduced IIT coaching with intermediate last year. They said that their students would become good doctors and engineers in future.





Apex High School correspondent K Sivakoti Reddy, Dreams Techno School director Vijayalakshmi, Santhiniketan High School director Ch Srinivasa Rao and correspondents and directors of various schools, teachers also participated in the programme and appreciated the academy management for the excellence in teaching for NEET and IIT entrance exams in intermediate.



