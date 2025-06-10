Preserve yoga for posterity: MLA Arani

Tirupati: Yoga practice regularly helps to achieve not only physical fitness, but also mental health, stated city MLA Arani Srinivasulu. On Monday, he flagged off an awareness rally in the city.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the State government launched a month-long yoga awareness programme to promote yoga among the people in a big way. He urged people to make it daily practice for a healthy life and also spiritual solace. ‘It is our responsibility to preserve yoga for the posterity, which was handed over to us by our ancestors,’ he stated.

Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said the corporation has taken up awareness programmes to promote yoga and also providing trainng in all the 50 divisions in the city. As many as 75,000 people were already registered for participate in the International Yoga Day to be observed on June 21.

Yadav Corporation chairman Narasimha Yadav, Vooka Vijay Kumar, Rudrakoti Sadasivam, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati and others participated in the rally.