President Droupadi Murmu to take part in Sri Sathya Saibaba birth anniversary fete today

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): President Droupadi Murmu will be participating in Bhagwan Sri Sathya Saibaba birth anniversary celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam here on November 22.

Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has reviewed arrangements with the District Collector on a virtual mode on Tuesday.

The President will arrive by an Indian Air Force plane in Benguluru and from there she will proceed to Puttaparthi. She will also take part in the 42nd convocation of Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. The Chief Secretary instructed the district administration to make elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit. He reviewed the arrangements with Collector Arun Babu and SP Madhava Reddy.

Jawahar Reddy instructed the State protocol director M Balasubramanyam to strictly follow the protocol while extending invitations to public functionaries. Collector, SP and SSS trustee R J Ratnakar discussed the route map of the President’s tour and reviewed arrangements. Among those present were joint collector Chethan and Penukonda Sub-Collector Karthik.