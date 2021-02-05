President of India Ramnath Kovind to tour Chittoor bon February 7

President of India Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh. He will tour Chittoor district on the 7th of this month. As per schedule, the president will Arrive in Madanapalle at 12.10 pm on Sunday by Air Force Helicopter from Bangalore Airport who will be welcomed by governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, Ramnath Kovind will reach Satsang Ashram by road from Madanapalle and participate in the stone laying ceremony at the Ashram and the launch of the Bharat Yoga Center Yoga Center.

Following, the honourable President will reach Satsang Vidyalaya, People's Grove School in Sadum mandal and sow small plants in the school premises. The President will address with students and teachers and return to Bangalore by helicopter at 4.50 pm.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will attend the function along with President Ramnath Kovind. Chief Minister YS Jagan will return to Vijayawada after welcoming the President at Madanapalle BT College.