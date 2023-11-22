  • Menu
President presents doctorates to Satya Sai Deemed University students in Puttaparthi

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, visited Puttaparthi in Sri Satyasai district on Wednesday.

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, visited Puttaparthi in Sri Satyasai district on Wednesday. She was welcomed by State Governor Abdul Nazir, State Minister Usha Sricharan, and Trust members Ratnakar upon her arrival at Puttaparthi Airport. From there, she traveled by road to Prashanthi Nilayam and visited the Sathya Sai Mahasamadhi.

Following her visit to the Mahasamadhi, the President went to the Sai Hira International Convention Center in Puttaparthi. She served as the Chief Guest at the 42nd Convocation of Satya Sai Deemed University and presented doctorates to 14 students and gold medals to 21 students.

The president also delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony and later, departed for Sathya Sai Airport by road and boarded a special flight to Delhi.

