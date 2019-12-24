President's office responds to Vijayasai Reddy's complain on Sujana Chowdhary's illegal assets

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has written a letter to the President of India complaining about Sujana Chowdhary's financial crimes, his illicit companies, his money laundering affairs and the business scandals he has committed internationally.

In the letter, Vijayasai said sought a probe by the ED and CBI on the corruption of Sujana Chowdhary. Interestingly, the President responded to the letter and sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Since it was sent by President office, Ministry of Home Affairs have passed the note to all departments.

If the govt orders for the investigation, Sujana Chowdhary will be in neck-deep trouble. However, Sujana being in BJP, it has to be seen whether the government orders probe into the allegations levelled by Vijayasai Reddy.