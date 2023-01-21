Preterm baby saved by inserting Pacemaker

Vijayawada (NTR District): Surgeons at Rainbow Children's Hospital here conducted a rare and exclusive surgery on a new-born infant.

An extreme preterm baby with a birth weight of 900 grams was operated on the third day after birth with a temporary pacemaker when she was born two-and-a-half months before.

Now two-and-a-half months later, the baby's heart was operated with a permanent pacemaker implantation. The operation was successful and now, the baby is thermodynamically stable and was discharged on Thursday. The Hospital authorities explain

ing the details to the media on Thursday said that the Hospital has been doing an excellent job when it comes to saving the lives of children and neonates suffering from rare disorders and challenging the health conditions.