Prevent free flow of Odisha IDL into villages in Srikakulam dist

SRIKAKULAM: Human Rights Forum (HRF) and National Backward Classes Welfare Association (NBCWA) representatives urged the district administration to prevent free flow of illicitly distilled liquor (IDL) from adjacent Odisha to remote villages in Srikakulam district.

They registered complaint with the district administration along with family members of those who reportedly died after consuming liquor at the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) in Srikakulam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, HRF State vice-president K V Jagannadha Rao, NBCWA State general secretary B Dhilli Rao and NBCWA State-level legal advisor Ch Laxman Rao explained that IDL from Odisha is available at cheaper price in remote and agency areas of Srikakulam in the State and innocent farmers and farm workers were getting attracted towards it and the IDL is claiming the lives of innocent people. Recently, three persons of Saradapuram village in Sompeta mandal B Dalayya, B Papayya and K Krishna Rao died after consumption of the IDL transported from Odisha. The wives of the deceased B Papamma, B Varalaxmi and K Laxmi accompanied the HRF and NBCWA leaders. On receiving the complaint, district administration responded and directed the prohibition and excise department officials to initiate inquiry and take necessary action to prevent flow of IDL into AP villages from Odisha.