Prevent seasonal ailments in Gurukul schools: Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

Vijayawada: Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna instructed the officials to take measures to prevent the outbreak of seasonal diseases in the Gurukul schools in the state. He said there is a possibility of seasonal diseases spreading this rainy season and officials should take care of the students of Gurukuls.

The conducted a review with the officials at the Dr B R Ambedkar social welfare Gurukuls head office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

He instructed the officials to immediately fill the vacant posts of health supervisors and hostel caretakers. He asked the officials to arrange medicine to treat the students in the Gurukuls and suggested purchase from the shops in case of requirement.

Nagarjuna said health check-up should be conducted to all students and treatment should be ensured with doctors if diseases break out.

Minister asked the officials to strictly follow the menu in hostels and provide nutritional food. He asked the officials to complete the unfinished Gurukul buildings. Social welfare in-charge principal secretary G Jayalakshmi, Gurukul educational institutions secretary P Murthy and other officials attended the review.