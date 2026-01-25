Previous govt harassed MLA Dhulipala: Keshav

Guntur: Minister for Finance, Payyavula Keshav said that the previous government had filed cases against MLA Dhulipala Narendra and arrested him but they could not prove a single mistake. He said those who filed the cases were embarrassed in the courts. He along with the Minister for Endowments, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Ponnuru MLA Dhulipala Narendra inaugurated Neuro Centre, MRI Scanning Machine at DVC Hospital and Research Centre at Vadlamudi of Guntur district on Saturday. He appreciated DVC Hospital for rendering the best medical services.

Speaking on this occasion, he remembered that during his arrest, Narendra was deeply concerned about protecting Sangam Dairy.