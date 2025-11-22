Prez to attend Sathya Sai centenary fete

Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Puttaparthi to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba on November 22. Besides the president, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are also scheduled to visit the same event on November 22 and 23. "On November 22, the president will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi," said an official release. Naidu will leave for Puttaparthi at 8.15 am on November 22 and he will welcome the president at 10.30 am.

At 11 am, the president and the CM will participate in the centenary celebrations, followed by Naidu's farewell to Murmu at Puttaparthi Airport at 12.20 pm. Meanwhile, the Vice President is expected to arrive at Sri Sathya Sai Airport in Puttaparthi around 3 pm on Saturday. He will be received by Naidu around 3.50 pm. Later, Radhakrishnan will participate in the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthi Nilayam, accompanied by the CM.

Naidu is scheduled to stay overnight in Puttaparthi, followed by his participation in the centenary celebrations from 9 am on Sunday.