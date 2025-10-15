Prime Minister Modi to Visit Kurnool District on Thursday, here is the schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kurnool district on Thursday, with the schedule for his visit already confirmed. According to official sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at Kurnool Airport from Delhi at 10 am on the day of the visit aboard a special flight.

Upon arrival, he will travel by special helicopter to Sunni Penta before heading to Bhramaramba Guest House by road. Following a brief refresh, Prime Minister Modi will have a darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamyvar at 11.15 am. Subsequent to this religious observance, he will visit the Shivaji Maharaj Sthori Kendra at 12.10 pm.

After concluding this segment of his itinerary, the Prime Minister will return to Sunni Penta and then proceed to Nannur Raga Mayuri Green Hills Ellipta via helicopter. At 2.30 pm, he will participate in the Super GST-Super Savings programme. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a large public meeting at 3 pm.

Following the event, he will depart for Kurnool Airport at 4.50 pm to return to Delhi.