Live
- Abhyaas Lex Quest and The Chronicles of Change Launched in Hyderabad
- We defeated BJP in Awadh, Biharis will defeat it in Magadh: Akhilesh Yadav
- BCCI blunder: Sarfaraz-Musheer mix-up sparks confusion in Ranji Trophy opener
- Instagram Adopts PG-13 Safety Standards for Teens, Tightens Controls on Explicit and Risky Content
- From Classroom to Corporate: How Professional Finance Courses Are Transforming Career Paths in India
- Sai Durgha Tej unleashes fiery avatar in ‘SYG’ ‘Asura Aagamana’ glimpse
- Two-judge SC Bench refers PIL on mandatory TET in minority institutions to CJI
- ‘Gopi Galla Goa Trip’ trailer released; promises a youthful ride
- Cinematographer Vali earns praise for his work in ‘Constable’
- Sidhu Jonnalagadda promises a bold and fresh love story with ‘Telusu Kada’
Prime Minister Modi to Visit Kurnool District on Thursday, here is the schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kurnool district on Thursday, with the schedule for his visit already confirmed. According to official...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kurnool district on Thursday, with the schedule for his visit already confirmed. According to official sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at Kurnool Airport from Delhi at 10 am on the day of the visit aboard a special flight.
Upon arrival, he will travel by special helicopter to Sunni Penta before heading to Bhramaramba Guest House by road. Following a brief refresh, Prime Minister Modi will have a darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamyvar at 11.15 am. Subsequent to this religious observance, he will visit the Shivaji Maharaj Sthori Kendra at 12.10 pm.
After concluding this segment of his itinerary, the Prime Minister will return to Sunni Penta and then proceed to Nannur Raga Mayuri Green Hills Ellipta via helicopter. At 2.30 pm, he will participate in the Super GST-Super Savings programme. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a large public meeting at 3 pm.
Following the event, he will depart for Kurnool Airport at 4.50 pm to return to Delhi.