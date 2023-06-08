Principal of nursing school arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Two town police arrested principal of a nursing college on charges of sexual harassment on Thursday. According to DCP Ajitha Vejendla the accused principal Basireddy Ravindra Reddy has sexually harassed and forced a nursing student to fulfill his sexual desire.

Ravindra Reddy is the principal of the Phani school of Nursing in Ambapuram village in the outskirts of Vijayawada. A female student from Alluri Sitaramaraju district joined the nursing course in 2017 and continued till 2020. The girl student two days ago staged a protest near the college alleging the sexual harassment of the principal when she studied there and his arrest.

As per the instructions of the commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata the police officials conducted an enquiry and found the principal committed the crime. The female student alleged the principal committed heinous crime several times and forced her for the abortion three times. The two town police registered cases Crime No 520/2023 Under sections n of 376 IPC and other sections. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial remand.