Priority will be accorded to forest protection: Nara Lokesh

Velugodu (Nandyal): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Sunday that top priority would be accorded to forest protection and separate funds will be allocated for the purpose.

The TDP will support the ‘Save the Tiger’ campaign, he said.

As Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra entered the Velugodu forest area, the representatives of the ‘Save the Tiger’ campaign and the Assistant Director of the India Wildlife Conservation Society met him and discussed the steps to be taken for the protection of tigers in the forest region.

Thanking Lokesh for becoming a partner in the ‘Save the Tiger’ campaign, they brought to his notice the steps initiated by other States to develop the tiger ecotourism circuit and to protect tigers. Stressing the need to protect forests, tigers and other wild animals, Lokesh said the TDP on returning to power in the State will certainly encourage eco-tourism. “I am personally interested in this as I know how other countries like Singapore are focusing on eco-tourism,” he added.

He said the TDP would certainly work towards improving the living standards of the people in the State. At Velugodu forest office, Lokesh had an interaction with the construction workers who expressed concern over the insurance facility being denied to them.

Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was looting the State, Lokesh said that the sand mafia was ruling the roost. “During Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, several developmental works were taken up following which the construction workers were busy. Now there is no work for all of you due to which you are struggling to earn your livelihood,” he said and assured them that once the TDP forms the next government all the necessary steps will be taken to provide full employment to them.

Lokesh visited the Telugu Ganga project and recalled that it was the pet project of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao who wanted to supply safe drinking and irrigation water to the drought-hit region of Rayalaseema and to Chennai. “This is the classic example of the foresight of NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu and the affection that they had towards the drought-affected Rayalaseema,” he said.

Lokesh while crossing Pavuralla Gutta where the YSR Smriti Vanam of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was

constructed, stopped for a brief while on the road

and paid tributes to the ex-Chief Minister.