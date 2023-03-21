PRISM helps novel ideas converted into commercially viable products

Tirupati: A workshop to unveil the report on 'Impact of PRISM scheme for five years' (2015 -2020) was organised at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in hybrid mode. Dr Ramanuj Banerjee, member secretary, DSIR while explaining the objectives of PRISM, said it aims to reach out budding students, professionals, farmers, homemakers and any citizen who has novel ideas that can be converted into commercially viable products which have social relevance.

The scheme provides funds to individual innovators from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. He also stated that the impact study conducted by the SPMVV team provides deeper insights of PRISM to promote the scheme further. Dr PK Dutta, Head, PRISM, DSIR specified that PRISM was playing a crucial role in teaching the rural innovators. Padmabhushan awardee Dr T Ramasami, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi also spoke on the occasion.

The research team with Prof P Uma Maheshwari Devi, as Principal investigator, Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Prof P Jyothsna as co-investigators visited TOCICS located across the country and interacted with coordinators of centers and innovators to collect the data. DSIR has funded Rs 827 lakh to 132 innovators across the nation and 42 patents were sanctioned during the evaluation period.

Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy appreciated the team for conducting in-depth study on impact of PRISM scheme. Registrar Prof N Rajini stressed the need for continuation of the scheme because of its relevance to the society. Dr Lalitha Guruprasad, Prof Sunil Bhand and Dr Indranil Biswas, members of the advisory committee were also present. The successful innovators Vivek Pandey, Venu Polineni and others shared their experiences.