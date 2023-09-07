Live
Private college bus struck on road at Kattaleru bridge in NTR district
A private college bus averted a major accident after it stuck on the road at Kattaleru Bridge at Vinagadapa, Gampalagudem Mandal in the NTR district.
The bus identified to be belonging to Mylavaram Lakkireddy Balireddy College, which was stuck on the road after heavy rainfall for two days.
The sudden swerving of the bus caused panic among the students, but they managed to escape unhurt by getting out of the bus and saved their lives. Tragically, both the bus driver and the students heaved in a sigh of relief after the accident on the bridge.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and made efforts to retrieve the bus from the location.
