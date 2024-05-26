  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

EC clarifies postal ballots should not be rejected for lack of RO seal

EC clarifies postal ballots should not be rejected for lack of RO seal
x
Highlights

The Central Election Commission (EC) has issued guidelines to all Election Officers in all districts, clarifying that postal ballots should not be rejected even if they do not have the seal of the Returning Officer (RO).

The Central Election Commission (EC) has issued guidelines to all Election Officers in all districts, clarifying that postal ballots should not be rejected even if they do not have the seal of the Returning Officer (RO).

The EC clarified that only Form 13A without the voter's signature, RO's signature, and the ballot serial number can be rejected.

This clarification comes as a relief to voters who were concerned about their postal ballots being rejected for minor discrepancies. The EC's directive ensures that every vote is counted, even if there are administrative errors in the documentation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X