- Ayush Ministry to sensitise insurance companies for affordable healthcare
- District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the by-election distribution center for the Legislative Council Graduates
- Gaza aid deliveries restart from Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing
- Vote for strong govt, vote for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi
- With last phase of voting left, market volatility would increase
- Govt asks telecom providers to block incoming international spoofed calls
- Taiwan thanks the US, others for supporting peace in the region
- Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final
- Two girls drown in Kerala river
- Cyclone Remal: Met Department issues alert in Bihar
EC clarifies postal ballots should not be rejected for lack of RO seal
The Central Election Commission (EC) has issued guidelines to all Election Officers in all districts, clarifying that postal ballots should not be rejected even if they do not have the seal of the Returning Officer (RO).
The EC clarified that only Form 13A without the voter's signature, RO's signature, and the ballot serial number can be rejected.
This clarification comes as a relief to voters who were concerned about their postal ballots being rejected for minor discrepancies. The EC's directive ensures that every vote is counted, even if there are administrative errors in the documentation.
