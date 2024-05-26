EC clarifies postal ballots should not be rejected for lack of RO seal

The Central Election Commission (EC) has issued guidelines to all Election Officers in all districts, clarifying that postal ballots should not be rejected even if they do not have the seal of the Returning Officer (RO).

The EC clarified that only Form 13A without the voter's signature, RO's signature, and the ballot serial number can be rejected.

This clarification comes as a relief to voters who were concerned about their postal ballots being rejected for minor discrepancies. The EC's directive ensures that every vote is counted, even if there are administrative errors in the documentation.