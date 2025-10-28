Private hospitals offer support to govt during cyclone

Vijayawada: In response to the heavy rains and cyclone alerts issued across Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (APNA) has announced its full support to the state government and the people during any possible disaster situations.

APNA state president Dr A V Subba Reddy said that the association’s doctors are ready to provide medical services wherever required in case of emergencies caused by floods or cyclonic conditions. “If the need arises, the respective district presidents, secretaries, or state executive members of APNA can be immediately informed, and doctors from the required specialties will be sent to the affected areas,” he said.

Dr Subba Reddy emphasised that, despite the ongoing suspension of services by doctors working under the Aarogyasri network hospitals due to non-payment of pending government dues, APNA has decided to prioritise public health during this critical period. “Even though we support the just demands of the Aarogyasri doctors and ASHA workers, we do not want the public to suffer in an emergency situation. Therefore, we have alerted all district teams to remain on standby to assist the government whenever required,” he explained.

He added that the association’s doctors are prepared to work alongside government doctors or form special medical teams as needed to provide timely care in disaster-hit areas. “Our sole objective is to ensure that no citizen is deprived of medical attention during floods or cyclones,” Dr. Subba Reddy said. All district APNA and ASHA medical teams across the state have been instructed to stay ready for any health emergencies. Dr. Subba Reddy further appealed to district collectors, DMHOs and other government officials to contact APNA representatives directly whenever additional medical manpower is needed.

“The APNA stands firmly with the government and the people in safeguarding public health during this crisis and will continue to extend its cooperation in the future as well,” he affirmed.