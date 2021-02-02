Privileges panel will probe charges against SEC: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privileges Committee Kakani Govardhan Reddy informed that the committee had discussed the allegations levelled by a Group of Ministers against State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the committee has a right to probe them.

Govardhan Reddy interacted with the media here on Tuesday and said that Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satynarayana have lodged a complaint with State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram alleging that the SEC had infringed on their rights.

Maharashtra Assembly Privilege Committee had also conducted a similar probe on the SEC way back in 2006, recalled Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and said that they would discuss the legal issues with experts whether to serve notices to the SEC or take any other appropriate step. He said the Committee would soon announce its decision.

"Members of the Privileges Committee discussed the complaints lodged by the Ministers against SEO Ramesh Kumar with the Speaker. The State government has been encouraging unanimous polls to ensure peace in the rural areas. It is very unfortunate that the State Election Commission had criticised the process. The issue has been discussed under Rule 173. Maharashtra High Court had sentenced 7 days jail to the then Election Commissioner Nandalal during 2008 based on the reports of the Privileges Committee," said Govardhan Reddy.

Further, Govardhan Reddy alleged that TDP State president K Atchannaidu attacked a sarpanch candidate.

Supporting the act of Atchannaidu, some party leaders in Nellore district including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy too were making unwarranted comments against the government, he said.