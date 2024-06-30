Probe into irregularities ‘committed’ in works executed at GGH: Pemmasani

Guntur : Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that there is a need to conduct vigilance inquiry on constructions taken up in the GGH premises, and contracts.

He along with District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Galla Madavi and B Ramanjaneyulu conducted a review meeting at NATCO Centre at the GGH in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said irregularities in the hospital should be exposed.

He directed the officials to solve the C T Scan problem and parking issue in the GGH immediately.

Earlier, he inspected various wards and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at the GGH. He visited the emergency ward, casualty, MRI , ICU, advanced ICU, departments and examined and interacted with the patients. He inquired about the facilities in the wards.

GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said C T scan machine set up in the GGH is not working and they have brought the issue to the notice of higher officials.

The Union Minister instructed the officials to take up repairs to the C T scan machine and warned that if they do not respond, he will take action against them.



He instructed Collector S Nagalakshmi to set up the GGH Development Committee and conduct an inquiry into the irregularities.



He expressed ire on the officials for not constructing the patients’ waiting hall at the GGH, though former MP Galla Jayadev released funds for the construction of the waiting hall as per the DPR.

He asked the District Collector to conduct a vigilance inquiry on the contract for the construction of the waiting room.