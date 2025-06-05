Probe ordered into death of 5 patients in SLN Hospital

Koraput: Two investigations were ordered after five patients died due to alleged negligence at the State-run Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, officials said on Wednesday. Two men and three women died on Tuesday night within a short span of time. Their families alleged that they were administered injections, following which they died.

The deceased persons were identified as Shukra Majhi, Rukuni Pentia, Phulmati Majhi, Bhagaban Parija and Bati Khara. SLNMCH’s Superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu said a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

“We have convened a meeting of all departmental heads. The patients who died on Tuesday night were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Prima facie, the deaths seem not to have been caused by any wrong injection. However, we will inquire into the allegations,” he said.

Sahu said the patients in the ICU were in a serious condition and were administered the injection to control their dropping blood pressure. He said two of the five deceased patients suffered abdominal injuries, while another suffered from liver perforation.

“We suspect they died due to bleeding and septicemia. The fourth patient was being treated for stage 4 cancer, and the fifth was an accident victim, who was referred from Jeypore,” he said.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Santosh Mishra also ordered a separate inquiry into the allegations. A five-member team, comprising three doctors from MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur and two from SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, will probe the allegations, he said. “The team has been asked to submit the report by Thursday,” Mishra said.

Koraput District Collector Keerthi Vasan told mediapersons that a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the allegations of medical negligence and find out the causes of deaths. He also assured that the district administration would seek the assistance of the State government, if needed. The Collector claimed that as the SLNMCH, Koraput is a tertiary care centre, mostly the seriously ill patients are referred to the medical college for advanced treatment.

The families of the deceased held a demonstration outside the hospital, following which police were deployed. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

“Each family was given a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund. Arrangements were made to transport the bodies to the villages of the deceased patients,” a district official said. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam demanded Rs 25 lakh each as compensation for the families of the deceased.